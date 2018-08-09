Drake – “In My Feelings” (City Girls Remix)

South Florida rap duo City Girls have dropped a new remix of Drake’s viral Scorpion hit “In My Feelings.” The rappers were featured in ad libs as part of the original track, but here they deliver full verses, with Drake’s original hook left intact. Last week, the Toronto rapper dropped the video for the song, which was set in New Orleans and featured appearances from Big Freedia, Karena Evans, Phylicia Rashad, and Shiggy, the dance star behind the viral #InMyFeelingsChallenge. Listen to City Girls’ “In My Feelings” remix below.