Video: Deafheaven – “Night People” ft. Chelsea Wolfe

Deafheaven released their album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, the followup to 2015’s New Bermuda, in mid-July, with “Honeycomb” and “Canary Yellow” as the LP’s advance singles. Now the San Francisco band has premiered a clip for the ruminative piano-driven track “Night People,” on which gothic folk-metal singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe shares lead vocal duties with Deafheaven singer George Clarke. Directed by Ben Chisholm, the video highlights Wolfe and Clarke’s faces, morphing eerily between the two. Watch below, and read our review of Ordinary Corrupt Human Love here.