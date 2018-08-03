Dave Grohl was the guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, stopping by to promote his newly announced mini-documentary Play. The core of the film is an uninterrupted 23-minute instrumental which features the Foo Fighters frontman and ex-Nirvana drummer playing every instrument. As Grohl explained to Kimmel, the video is filmed so it looks like there are “seven of [him]” playing together in the room, and required Grohl to record uninterrupted 23-minute takes of every instrument. The filming took three days, with the hardest instrument to get a complete take of being piano. “I don’t play piano,” Grohl explained.

Grohl also brought Jimmy Kimmel a prosthetic severed head, discussed the Foo Fighters’ upcoming Cal Jam 2018 festival in San Bernadino, and relayed his story about the time he jammed with Prince on Led Zeppelin’s “A Whole Lotta Love” backstage at the Forum in L.A., which he has told before. The film Play is out on August 10, with the instrumental itself being released as a single on September 28. Watch Grohl’s appearance on Kimmel below.