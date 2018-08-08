Tim Kasher’s long-running emo/post-hardcore outfit Cursive have announced Vitriola, their first new album in six years, with biting first single “Life Savings.” The new record finds Kasher, guitarist Ted Stevens, and bassist Matt Maginn reunited with founding drummer Clint Schnase, alongside keyboardist Patrick Newbery and cellist Megan Siebe, the band tell NPR in a new interview. Vitriola (think “vitriol” and “Victrola”) tackles explicitly political themes, applying Kasher’s incisive cynicism to Trump-era anxiety and moral disquiet. Here’s what Kasher told NPR about it:

“I do feel like the nihilism that lives within me really reared its head on this record. That’s something that, yes, I do attempt to keep at bay, because I prefer to be more positive and open-minded. And this time around I feel like I failed that—maybe I shouldn’t say failed, but I allowed more of that nihilistic belief to seep into the music, which is very upsetting for me. I’m not really doing my part to buoy humanity when I’m just sitting so hard on it, you know? But these are our feelings and that’s the catharsis I ended up choosing. I also hope listeners will experience that as well.”

The ironically titled “Life Savings” certainly fits the bill, raging against a faceless economic system that values currency above all else. “Head down, anonymous / The more you comply is the more you subsist,” Kasher sings. “There’s no scruples / Only money.” A box of keepsakes beneath a sink suggests society once offered alternatives, but the song’s hollow, distorted coda doesn’t leave a lot of space for hope.

Cursive’s most recent album, I Am Gemini, arrived in 2012. Tim Kasher has since released two solo records, Adult Film and No Resolution, as well as an album with his other band the Good Life. Vitriola is out October 5 from Cursive’s own label 15 Passengers. Listen to “Life Savings” below, and scroll down for album art, track list, and Cursive’s upcoming U.S. tour dates.

Cursive, Vitriola track list

1. “Free to Be or Not to Be You and Me”

2. “Pick Up the Pieces”

3. “It’s Gonna Hurt”

4. “Under the Rainbow”

5. “Remorse”

6. “Ouroboros”

7. “Everending”

8. “Ghost Writer”

9. “Life Savings”

10. “Noble Soldier/Dystopian Lament”

Cursive 2018 tour dates

October 18​ — ​Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *

October 19​ — ​St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

October 20 — ​​Louisville, KY @ Headliners *

October 21​ — ​Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

October 23​ — ​Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury *

October 24​ — ​Tampa, FL @ PRE FEST 6

October 25​ — ​Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room ^

October 26​ — ​Gainesville, FL @ THE FEST 17

October 27​ — ​Orlando, FL @ The Social ^

October 28​ — ​Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits *

October 30​ — ​Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

October 31​ — ​Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

November 1 — ​​Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

November 2 — ​​Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

November 3 — ​​Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

November 4​ — ​Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

November 6​ — ​Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall *

November 7​ — ​New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

November 8 — ​​Boston, MA @ Paradise *

November 9​ — ​Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

November 10​ — ​Buffalo, NY @ Tralf Music Hall *

November 11​ — ​Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater #

November 12​ — ​Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

November 13​ — ​Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

November 14​ — ​Detroit, MI @ El Club *

November 15​ — ​Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

November 16 — ​​Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

November 17​ — ​St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

November 18 — ​Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room *

^ with Campdogzz

# with Meat Wave

* with both Campdozz and Meat Wave