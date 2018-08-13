Cloud Nothings Announce New Album and Tour, Release “The Echo of the World”

Ohio indie rockers Cloud Nothings have announced a new album, Last Building Burning, their first since 2017’s Life Without Sound, and released its first single, “The Echo of the World.” The thrashing, noisy new song is a jolt, getting listeners amped for the forthcoming project. The band has also announced a North American tour this fall. Last Building Burning is out October 19. Listen to “The Echo of the World” and see the full tour schedule below.



TOUR DATES

OCT 22 – The Burl – Lexington, KY

OCT 23 – Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

OCT 24 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL

OCT 25 – Gasa Gasa – New Orleans, LA

OCT 26 – White Oak – Houston, TX

OCT 27 – Barracuda – Austin, TX

OCT 28 – Club Dada – Dallas, TX

OCT 30 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM

NOV 1 – Casbah – San Diego, CA

NOV 2 – Teregram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

NOV 3 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

NOV 5 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

NOV 6 – Imperial – Vancouver, Canada

NOV 7 – Mississippi Studios and Bar Bar – Portland, OR

NOV 9 – Neurolux – Boise, ID

NOV 10 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

NOV 11 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

NOV 13 – The Waiting Room Lounge – Omaha, NE

NOV 14 – Old Rock House – St. Louis, MO

NOV 15 – The Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN

NOV 16 – The A&R Music Bar – Columbus, OH

NOV 17 – Grog Shop – Cleveland Heights, OH

NOV 26 – El Club -Detroit, MI

NOV 27 – The Opera House – Toronto, Canada

NOV 30 – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA

DEC 1 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

DEC 4 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

DEC 5 – The Club @ AE Stage – Pittsburgh, PA

DEC 6 – Ottobar – Baltimore, MD

DEC 8 – Union Stage – Washington, DC

DEC 9 – Stange Matter – Richmond, VA

DEC 11 – Motorco Music Hall – Durham, NC

DEC 14 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL