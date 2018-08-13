News \
Cloud Nothings Announce New Album and Tour, Release “The Echo of the World”
Ohio indie rockers Cloud Nothings have announced a new album, Last Building Burning, their first since 2017’s Life Without Sound, and released its first single, “The Echo of the World.” The thrashing, noisy new song is a jolt, getting listeners amped for the forthcoming project. The band has also announced a North American tour this fall. Last Building Burning is out October 19. Listen to “The Echo of the World” and see the full tour schedule below.
TOUR DATES
OCT 22 – The Burl – Lexington, KY
OCT 23 – Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
OCT 24 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL
OCT 25 – Gasa Gasa – New Orleans, LA
OCT 26 – White Oak – Houston, TX
OCT 27 – Barracuda – Austin, TX
OCT 28 – Club Dada – Dallas, TX
OCT 30 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM
NOV 1 – Casbah – San Diego, CA
NOV 2 – Teregram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA
NOV 3 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA
NOV 5 – Neumos – Seattle, WA
NOV 6 – Imperial – Vancouver, Canada
NOV 7 – Mississippi Studios and Bar Bar – Portland, OR
NOV 9 – Neurolux – Boise, ID
NOV 10 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT
NOV 11 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO
NOV 13 – The Waiting Room Lounge – Omaha, NE
NOV 14 – Old Rock House – St. Louis, MO
NOV 15 – The Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN
NOV 16 – The A&R Music Bar – Columbus, OH
NOV 17 – Grog Shop – Cleveland Heights, OH
NOV 26 – El Club -Detroit, MI
NOV 27 – The Opera House – Toronto, Canada
NOV 30 – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA
DEC 1 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY
DEC 4 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA
DEC 5 – The Club @ AE Stage – Pittsburgh, PA
DEC 6 – Ottobar – Baltimore, MD
DEC 8 – Union Stage – Washington, DC
DEC 9 – Stange Matter – Richmond, VA
DEC 11 – Motorco Music Hall – Durham, NC
DEC 14 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL