Watch Carrie Brownstein in the Trailer for The Oath

At this point, Carrie Brownstein is as much an actress as she is a musician — not to mention a writer, director, and comedian. Since co-creating and starring in Portlandia with Fred Armisen, she’s appeared in Transparent, Carol, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, and more, and she also has a role in The Oath, an upcoming comedy from writer-director-star Ike Barinholtz about a couple trying to survive a politically charged Thanksgiving with their right-wing family after the government asks all American citizens to sign a “loyalty oath.” The film also stars Tiffany Haddish, John Cho, Meredith Hagner, and more; watch the trailer below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.