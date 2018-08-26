cardi-b-performs-with-migos-at-first-concert-since-giving-birth-watch

News \
Watch Cardi B Perform with Migos at First Concert Since Giving Birth
Cardi B performed last night for the first time since giving birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. She joined Migos at Madison Square Garden to perform “MotorSport,” a song that led to quite a bit of controversy between Cardi and Nicki Minaj. Cardi’s debut album Invasion of Privacy was released this April, making her the first female rapper to have multiple No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Watch clips of her performance below.