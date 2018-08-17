New Music \
Calvin Harris – “Promises” ft. Sam Smith
Ever-evolving club music producer extraordinaire Calvin Harris has released his third single of 2018, a collaboration with Sam Smith called “Promises.” The midnight house jam comes complete with a lyric video featuring grainy images of Harris and Smith intercut with some dance floor footage and heady abstractions. In April, Harris released “One Kiss,” featuring Dua Lipa on vocals; in February, he posted “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready,” a collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR, and an accompanying video. Harris’ last full-length release was last year’s acclaimed Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. Smith released his last project, The Thrill Of It All, in November. Watch the clip for “Promises” below.