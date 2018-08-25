Bryson Tiller – “Normal Girl” (SZA Cover)

Bryson Tiller has released a new cover of SZA’s CTRL hit “Normal Girl.” In the song’s SoundCloud description, Tiller writes, “always wanted to try na acoustic cover! shoutout to sza.” The stripped-down, acoustic guitar-laden rendition builds on the jazz-inspired progression already present in the original, taking SZA’s woozy slow jam in a warm, textural new direction. Tiller’s album True to Self was released last year. Hear his “Normal Girl” cover below.