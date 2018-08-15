Bruno Mars Adds Ciara, Boyz II Men, and Ella Mai to Tour After Cardi B Drops Out

Bruno Mars announced that Ciara, Boyz II Men, Ella Mai, and Charlie Wilson will join the remaining dates of his 24K Magic tour after Cardi B dropped out to care for her infant daughter Kulture. The “Finesse” singer announced the lineup changes in an Instagram post.

“I was trying really hard to make a cool tour poster once we got confirmation on who’s joining us on the finale of The 24k Magic Tour,” Mars wrote in a statement posted to his IG account. “But in my excitement, I forgot I suck at arts and crafts. Swipe left for the official announcement…”

What follows is a charming video in which Mars hypes up his tour announcement with some laughable Photoshop animation. Although Mars’s design skills could use some work, he gets high marks for effort and enthusiasm.

Hath the game changeth??? A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 14, 2018 at 3:00pm PDT

The final leg of Mars’s tour kicks off in Denver on September 7 and concludes in Honolulu after spanning across North America. The dates featuring each opener are listed below:

Friday, September 7, 2018, Denver, CO* Saturday, September 8, 2018, Denver, CO*

Tuesday, September 11, 2018, St. Paul, MN^

Wednesday, September 12, 2018, St. Paul, MN^

Saturday, September 15, 2018, Detroit, MI^

Sunday, September 16, 2018, Detroit, MI^

Wednesday, September 19, 2018, Philadelphia, PA*

Thursday, September 20, 2018, Philadelphia, PA*

Saturday, September 22, 2018, Toronto, ON**

Sunday, September 23, 2018, Toronto, ON**

Thursday, September 27, 2018, Boston, MA**

Friday, September 28, 2018, Boston, MA**

Monday, October 1, 2018, Newark, NJ**

Tuesday, October 2, 2018, Newark, NJ**

Thursday, October 4, 2018, Brooklyn, NY^^

Friday, October 5, 2018, Brooklyn, NY^^

Sunday, October 7, 2018, Nashville, TN^^

Monday, October 8, 2018, Nashville, TN^^

Thursday, October 11, 2018, Tulsa, OK^^

Friday, October 12, 2018, Tulsa, OK^^

Sunday, October 14, 2018, Dallas, TX^

Monday, October 15, 2018, Dallas, TX^

Tuesday, October 23, 2018, Los Angeles, CA*

Wednesday, October 24, 2018, Los Angeles, CA**

Friday, October 26, 2018, Los Angeles, CA^^

Saturday, October 27, 2018, Los Angeles, CA^

Thursday, November 8, 2018, Honolulu, HI

Saturday, November 10, 2018, Honolulu, HI%

Sunday, November 11, 2018, Honolulu, HI%

*Boyz II Men

^Charlie Wilson

**Ciara

^^Ella Mai

%The Green & Common Kings