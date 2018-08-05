Boots Riley Says International Distributors Won’t Release Sorry to Bother You

Boots Riley’s new film Sorry to Bother You was released last month, but despite its widespread acclaim regionally, with favorable reviews in outlets like the New York Times, Variety, and more, the musician and filmmaker says he’s having trouble securing international distributors. In a new post on Twitter, Riley says that international film distributors are rejecting his new film, arguing that “‘black movies’ don’t do well internationally.”

Last month, Riley released the film’s soundtrack, which features music from his rap crew The Coup alongside acts like Janelle Monae, Killer Mike, E-40, Tune-Yards, and more. Read his full statement below and revisit our 2012 interview with the activist-musician on “how political change actually happens” in America.