Bob Dylan Announces Fall U.S. Tour Dates
Bob Dylan has announced his first United States tour dates of the year, beginning in October after he finishes up a run of shows in Australia and New Zealand this month. The Nobel Prize winner’s new run of 25 dates focuses on the southern United States, including six distinct stops in Florida and shows in Savannah, Charleston, Tulsa, Mobile, and elsewhere. The tour will kick off in Midland, TX on October 9 and conclude in Richmond, KY on November 11.
In April, Dylan contributed a gender-flipped rendition of the standard “She’s Funny That Way” (thus “He’s Funny That Way”) to a compilation album supporting gay marriage and announced Heaven’s Door, his own whiskey line. His last album, the three-disc standards compilation Triplicate, was released in the spring of last year. Check out Dylan’s full list of new tour dates below.
October 9 – Midland, TX @ Noël Performing Arts Center
October 10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
October 12 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort
October 13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
October 14 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
October 16 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Center
October 17 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Saenger Theatre
October 19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
October 20 – Clearwater, Florida @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
October 21 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
October 23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
October 24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
October 26 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
October 27 – Macon, GA @ City Auditorium
October 28 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
October 30 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
October 31 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
November 2 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
November 3 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
November 4 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
November 6 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
November 7 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium
November 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
November 10 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
November 11 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts