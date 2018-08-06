Bob Dylan Announces Fall U.S. Tour Dates

Bob Dylan has announced his first United States tour dates of the year, beginning in October after he finishes up a run of shows in Australia and New Zealand this month. The Nobel Prize winner’s new run of 25 dates focuses on the southern United States, including six distinct stops in Florida and shows in Savannah, Charleston, Tulsa, Mobile, and elsewhere. The tour will kick off in Midland, TX on October 9 and conclude in Richmond, KY on November 11.

In April, Dylan contributed a gender-flipped rendition of the standard “She’s Funny That Way” (thus “He’s Funny That Way”) to a compilation album supporting gay marriage and announced Heaven’s Door, his own whiskey line. His last album, the three-disc standards compilation Triplicate, was released in the spring of last year. Check out Dylan’s full list of new tour dates below.

October 9 – Midland, TX @ Noël Performing Arts Center

October 10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

October 12 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort

October 13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

October 14 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

October 16 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Center

October 17 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Saenger Theatre

October 19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 20 – Clearwater, Florida @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

October 21 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

October 23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

October 24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

October 26 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

October 27 – Macon, GA @ City Auditorium

October 28 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

October 30 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

October 31 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

November 2 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

November 3 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

November 4 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

November 6 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

November 7 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

November 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

November 10 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

November 11 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts