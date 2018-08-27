Last Friday, Dev Hynes released his latest album as Blood Orange, Negro Swan, and today he’s dropped a new video for that album’s second track, “Saint.” The treatment is simple but elegant, visually building the song’s elements—synths, drum track, vocals, cello—within the confines of a home music studio in Manhattan’s Chinatown, where Hynes performs while a few friends lounge around smoking and eating dollar pizza. It’s an easy match to the themes of community solidarity, introspection, and big city living shared across a lot of the Blood Orange catalog, and it makes Hynes’s job look far more effortless than it probably is.

“Saint” follows up previous videos for Negro Swan songs “Charcoal Baby” and “Jewelry,” and the full album is well worth the listen. Watch the “Saint” video below.