Blood Orange Reveals Negro Swan Tracklist Featuring Puff Daddy, A$AP Rocky, More

Dev Hynes’ new album as Blood Orange drops this August 24, and in the buildup to the release, the songwriter has revealed the album’s tracklist, along with the guest features slated to appear on the album. Titled Negro Swan, the album includes 16 tracks, with narration from Janet Mock and guest features from Puff Daddy, Teishi, A$AP Rocky, Steve Lacy, Project Pat, Ian Isiah, and Georgia Anne Muldrow, as well as additional contributions from Zuri Marley, Aaron Maine, Kelsey Lu and Amandla Stenberg. The full credits were posted to Hynes’ Instagram earlier today, which you can view below.

