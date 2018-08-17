Blood Orange, born Devonte Hynes, performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, premiering a new track called “Chewing Gum.” The song begins as a typically plush, ruminative R&B song but ends with features by A$AP Rocky and Memphis hip-hop luminary and Three 6 Mafia affiliate Project Pat, both of whom appeared with Hynes on Kimmel. Pat contributes a final tag (and was hardly apparent in the Kimmel performance) but Rocky contributes a long, rather intricate, and sometimes melodic verse. “Chewing Gum” is slated for inclusion on Hynes’ new album, Negro Swan, which is out a week from today (August 24). Hynes previously released a video for the album’s debut single “Charcoal Baby” last month. Watch the hypnotic Kimmel performance below.