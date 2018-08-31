Stream Justin Vernon & Aaron Dessner’s Self-Titled Debut Album as Big Red Machine

The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon have released their new collaborative album as Big Red Machine. Though it dates back to the 2009 charity compilation Dark Was the Night, the project has taken on new life at a number of festivals curated by the collaborators like Eaux Claires in Wisconsin and PEOPLE in Berlin. The later event spawned its own streaming platform, which has become a home for the expansive project. Listen to their self-titled debut album below.