Fan Rushes Stage at Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show in Atlanta

Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed last night at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium as part of their On the Run II tour. At the end of the night, one fan rushed the stage during the couple’s performance of their Everything Is Love hit “Apeshit.” Video of the performance shows the fan getting close to the Carter’s at center stage before backup dancers and venue security were finally able to stop him.

According to TMZ, the attendee—later identified as 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell—was ultimately detained by security and given a citation for disorderly conduct. Law enforcement sources also told TMZ that Maxwell “made some sort of contact with Jay-Z,” the extent of which is still unknown. Jay-Z was not injured in the incident. On Instagram, Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure thanked fans for their concern, writing that the couple “are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow.” Watch video footage of the incident below.