backstreet-boys-cancel-oklahoma-concert-after-storm-injures-14-attendees

Backstreet Boys were forced to cancel their sold-out show in Thackerville, Oklahoma Saturday after an intense storm fell over the outdoor venue, knocking over a metal entrance structure and resulting in the hospitalization of at least 14 people. Event staff were evacuating the WinStar World Casino and Resort after lightning was spotted in the area, when an entrance truss holding a purple banner that read “The Colosseum at WinStar” collapsed, as Reuters reports.

According to a statement from the venue shared with CNN, patrons were warned about the storm shortly after lightning was spotted in the area, but around 150 attendees “did not heed staff’s warnings,” resulting in the injuries. Rain and winds of 70-80mph quickly swept over the venue, leaving fourteen people injured on the scene and taken to the hospital.

“We never want to put our fans in harm’s way and with tonight’s weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule,” the Backstreet Boys said in a statement. “The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon!”

On Twitter, Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson wrote, “Unfortunately, due to damage sustained in the storm earlier this evening, we are unable to perform the show tonight. Safety is always #1. Keep your tickets because Backstreet WILL BE BACK.”