Tame Impala released a song with the mysterious electronic producer ZHU called “My Life” back in March. Now there’s a video, starring Willow Smith as the survivor of a car crash. She leaves the scene to find help, and wanders into a series of pleasant memories involving old friends and sunny days at the skate park. It’s a fitting accompaniment to the bittersweet dance track.

You can watch the clip, directed by American Millennial, below. Tame Impala will headline Treasure Island Music Festival this fall.