It’s been two years since Zayn Malik released his debut album as a solo singer, and it looks like he’s gearing up for something new. The former One Direction member recently took to Twitter to say he’s got “a few surprises” on the way for fans, sharing a cover of Beyoncé‘s 2003 single “Me, Myself, And I.” Turning the track into a silky, funk-inflected slow jam, the cover reveals further commitment to the soul roots established on tracks like “Truth.” Check it out below.

Album is on the way,

Got a few surprises for you too .. here’s a taster 😎✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/jjNQY5PvRa — zayn (@zaynmalik) June 29, 2018