Video: Young Thug – “Up” (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

Young Thug has released a video for “Up,” his new single with Lil Uzi Vert. The video shows the rappers in an occult strip club setting, with checkerboard floors and blood-red curtains familiar to any Twin Peaks fan. Dancers wear gothy makeup and swirled black and white body paint as the duo rap about taking uppers and getting reckless with their money. The track comes from Thug’s latest Hear No Evil EP, which got a sign language video for the song “Whole Squad Smokin'” in April. Watch the video for “Up” below.