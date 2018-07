YG has released a new single with A$AP Rocky called “Handgun.” Taken from the Compton native’s upcoming album Stay Dangerous, the track arrives with an accompanying video that finds the rappers in a boot camp setting. Stay Dangerous drops August 3 featuring singles “Suu Whoop” and “Big Bank,” as well as upcoming guest appearances from Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, Mozzy, and more. Hear “Handgun” below.