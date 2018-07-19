Four Men Indicted in XXXTentacion Murder Case: Report

One month after the murder of controversial breakout rap artist XXXTentacion, a grand jury has indicted four men for alleged participation in the shooting and robbery of the rapper, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. The four men are Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22; Michael Boatright; 22, Robert Allen, 22; and Trayvon Newsome, 20. All were charged today with first degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm, as the Sun-Sentinel reports. Two of the men—Williams and Boatright—were previously apprehended, while Allen and Newsome remain at large.

According to police, Boatright and Newsome are the suspected gunmen, while Williams allegedly drove the SUV the group used to approach XXXTentacion. Allen was reportedly seen on surveillance video at a motorcycle dealership the rapper visited just prior to the ambush, but authorities have not specified his alleged role in the crime.

XXXTentacion (Jahseh Onfroy) died June 18 in the city of Deerfield Beach, just outside Miami. He was shot in an apparent robbery attempt shortly leaving the motorcycle dealership and pronounced dead at a local hospital. The rapper was remembered by his friends, family, and a large swath of fans at a public memorial held in a football stadium in South Florida.