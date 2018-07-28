Four classic albums from legendary Los Angeles punk band X are now available on streaming platforms as part of a new distribution deal with Fat Possum Records. Los Angeles (1980), Wild Gift (1981), Under The Big Black Sun (1982) and More Fun In The New World (1983) have all been uploaded to Spotify and Apple Music, and the label has announced plans to release remastered versions of the four albums by the end of 2018.

Formed in 1977 by vocalist and bassist John Doe and guitarist Billy Zoom, X rose to fame in the first wave of L.A.’s punk scene, helping establish the genre’s West Coast roots. Throughout the 1980s and early 90s, the four-piece band released seven studio albums and numerous 7″ releases including records like Wild Gift and Los Angeles, which are regularly ranked among the best albums of the 1980s and, in some cases, of all time.

The band reissued their debut single “Adult Books” in 2015 and continue to tour with their original lineup, including a number of upcoming dates with The Psychedelic Furs listed below. Stream classic albums from the band below.

X Tour Dates:

July 29 Woodland Park Zoo – Seattle, CA (w/The Psychedelic Furs)

July 31 The Rockwell/The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT (w/The Psychedelic Furs, The FIXX)

Aug 2 The Ogden – Denver, CO (w/The Psychedelic Furs)

Aug 17 The Cave – Big Bear, CA

Aug 18 Burton Chase Park – Marina Del Rey, CA

Aug 19 North Park – San Diego, CA

Aug 22 Marty’s -Tustin, CA

Aug 23 Marty’s – Tustin, CA

Aug 24 Weins Family Winery- Temecula, CA

Aug 31 Del Mar Hall – St. Louis, MO

Sept 2 Muddy Roots Music Festival – Cookeville, TN

Sept 3 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

Sept 4 The Cat’s Cradle – Chapel Hill, NC

Sept 5 The Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC

Sept 7 Sidetracks – Huntsville, AL















