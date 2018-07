Maryland rapper Rico Nasty just dropped a new video for her song “Pressing Me,” from her great recent mixtape Nasty. The video cuts straight to the point: Rico rapping her ass off, in a series of highly color-coordinated outfits and fashionable sunglasses. What else could you want?

