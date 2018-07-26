Video: Metric – “Dressed To Suppress”

Earlier this month, Metric released the single “Dark Saturday,” and they’ve now released a new single titled “Dress To Suppress.” Working on their new material with Justin Medal-Johnson (whose eclectic resumé ranges from Preoccupations to Paramore), this new material appears to find the band back in harder rock territory after their previous detour into electro-pop on 2015’s Pagans In Vegas.

Like their “Dark Saturday” video, this single-take clip was shot in black & white, here with an iPhone. Justin Broadbent circles around the band as they perform the song, occasionally going in for uncomfortable close-ups. As the clip closes, Emily Haines takes off her heels, and the video – as well as the song – enters more surreal territory. In a statement, Haines clarified the lyrical themes: “Lyrically, the song explores the maze of conflicts we encounter in our attempts at finding and holding onto love; the absurd mating rituals we routinely perform; and the vast divide between the desires our appearances can imply and the way we actually feel inside.”

The Metric album, which is still untitled, will be out September 21. In the meantime, watch this video below.