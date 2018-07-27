Video: Drake – “Nonstop”

Drake has released a video for “Nonstop,” one of the more popular among the 25 songs featured on the rapper and singer’s latest album Scorpion. The video is filmed in London, beginning with Drake performing the song live. He then walks us through some luxurious locations, parties with and shouts out his team (including French Montana and Quavo), and relaxes and chows down on a veranda. He’s Drake, after all. Drake recently delayed dates on his upcoming tour with Migos; earlier this month, he dropped a freestyle called “Fire in the Booth,” which he performed on BBC 1Xtra. Watch below.