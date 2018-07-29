Vampire Weekend Cover “The Boys Are Back In Town” with Danielle Haim: Watch

Vampire Weekend performed at Fuji Rock festival in Yuzawa, Japan last night, and during their set, the band brought out Danielle Haim to perform with the band for their last two songs. Together, the supergroup played the Modern Vampires of the City track “Obvious Bicycle,” as well as a cover of Thin Lizzy’s 1976 hit “The Boys Are Back In Town.” Watch it happen below.

Danielle e Vampire Weekend performando “The Boys are Back In Town” do Thin Lizzy no Fuji Rock Festival. pic.twitter.com/jNyTIDtOe8 — HAIM Brasil (@HAIM_Brasil) July 29, 2018