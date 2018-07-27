Trainspotting soundtrack-fellows Underworld and Iggy Pop have collaborated on a full EP, with the name Teatime Dub Encounters. The duo met when Underworld’s Rick Smith was curating T2 and asked Pop to collaborate–in keeping with the title, they recorded first single “Bells and Circles” during “an afternoon tea encounter,” per the press release about the project.

They have also released videos for “I’ll See Big” and “Get Your Shirt,” and now you can hear additional song “Trapped” as part of the complete EP below.