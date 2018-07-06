Techno vets Underworld and their old Trainspotting soundtrack colleague Iggy Pop recently recorded a collaborative EP, Teatime Dub Encounters, which arrives July 27. Today, they’ve shared a trippy video for closing track “Get Your Shirt,” which they’re calling “a lament to bad decisions, regrettable rips-offs, presidential flirts and unlovable jerks.”

While earlier singles “Bells & Circles” and “I’ll See Big” paired aggressive or atmospheric Underworld productions with Iggy’s stream-of-consciousness spoken word, “Shirt” builds a spongey synth groove that runs a full seven minutes. (There’s also a “radio edit” that trims it down to just six.) With the latest song release, there’s just one unheard track, “Trapped,” remaining ahead of the release of Teatime Dub Encounters. Watch the video for “Get Your Shirt” below.