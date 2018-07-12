Last month, U2 released a remix Beck did for “Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way,” a single from the Irish band’s album of late 2017, Songs of Experience. Now that remix has received a visual treatment from Israeli stop-motion animators Broken Fingaz Crew, with whom U2 has collaborated on videos for other Songs of Experience singles, “American Soul” and “Get Out of Your Own Way” (the latter being an explicitly political clip portraying Donald Trump). The video for the Beck remix is more eerie and impressionistic—an exploration of grief featuring a melancholy man with green skin that melts off, leaving him as a skeleton dancing through space and time with the memory of his late wife.

Last month, U2 paid tribute to the late Anthony Bourdain in concert with a performance of All That You Can’t Leave Behind’s “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of.” Watch the new “Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way” remix clip below.