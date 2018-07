Tyler, The Creator’s year of freestyles continues. So far this year, the rapper has spit over songs from Jay-Z, Prophet, and Jacquees songs; this time, he takes on Drake and Lil Baby’s collaboration “Yes Indeed.” Titled “Bronco,” his version includes memorable lines like, “My new nigga pretty / Your new bitch is tacky like Busta Rhymes jackets.”

Listen to the song below, and check out Tyler’s recent video for “435” here.