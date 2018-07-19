Video: Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande – “Dance To This”

Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande have released their video for “Dance To This.” The video depicts Sivan singing to a backing track in a nondescript community center, before Grande joins him on stage to sing her verse. As the video progresses, they become increasingly into the song, with more and more people leaving as the duo lose themselves in the music. By the end, Sivan and Grande have turned this location into a makeshift rave, lights flashing as the two of them dance around the room. It’s an incredibly charming music video, one Sivan admits was inspired by similarly charming pop culture touchstones like High School Musical, Grease, and the Knife’s “Pass This On” video. Watch the video, directed by Bardia Zeinali, below.