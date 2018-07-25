Trevor Powers – “Clad In Skin” and “Squelch”

Trevor Powers, formerly known as Youth Lagoon, is gearing up to release Mulberry Violence, his debut album under his own name. After introducing the project with a handful of singles including “Playwright,” “XTQ Idol,” and “Dicegame,” Powers has just released two new songs—“Clad In Skin” and “Squelch.” Both songs play off an unnerving combination of elements, including trip-hop percussion, saxophone, and touches of industrial noise; it’s clear that Powers has a unique, coherent vision in mind for the coming album. Take a listen to both songs below.