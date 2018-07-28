Giant Travis Scott Head Installed at Amoeba Records

The massively popular festival-rapper and Kardashian-by-association Travis Scott has a thing for grand, ridiculous gestures; consider, if you will the giant animatronic bird he rode while opening for Kendrick Lamar. Recently, Scott has reportedly been working on a new album called Astroworld, keeping the process as secretive as he can. But now, Scott may be teasing the album — not with a tweet or a song snippet or anything like that, but with a gold Travis Scott head in a very visible location.

As HotNewHipHop reports, there is now a giant golden Travis Scott head sitting atop the Los Angeles location of Amoeba Music. It looks like it’s probably inflatable, but I’m just not sure. It also looks like Travis Scott is planning on eating Amoeba, which is fun to think about.

As of now, there is no media to accompany this giant gold Travis Scott head, no press release or social-media post. But it seems pretty safe to say that Scott would not do this unless he had a plan to unveil something sometime soon. In any case, there are Instagrams. Here, observe:

👀🚀🌎 ASTRO! A post shared by ®️ a y (@rayscorruptedmind) on Jul 27, 2018 at 11:50am PDT

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.