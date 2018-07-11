Tom Petty Box Set of Unreleased Music Coming in September [UPDATED]

A four-CD box set of unreleased music by Tom Petty is coming in September, according to an announcement made on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio yesterday. Entitled American Treasure, the 60-song collection was compiled by Petty’s daughter Adria and wife Dana, Heartbreakers members Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, and Petty’s former engineer Ryan Ulyate. Variety reports that the collection will span Petty’s entire career, and also feature covers of songs by other artists. The set was previewed on SiriusXM with an unreleased 1982 recording called “Keep a Little Soul.” Currently, Petty’s site features a countdown clock, signaling that more information about the box set is likely to be revealed today.

We’ll update this post with more information as it comes.

UPDATE (7/11/18, 10:42 AM): Reprise Records has shared full information about American Treasure, as well as a video for its first pre-release single, “Keep a Little Soul,” which comes from the sessions for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 1982 album Long After Dark. The career-spanning set will be available in a standard 2-CD set as well as deluxe 4-disc and 6-LP versions. The Super Deluxe Limited Edition of the set will feature a 84-page book featuring photographs, an essay, and original handwritten lyrics by Petty. Watch the video for “Keep a Little Soul,” featuring previously unseen footage of the Heartbreakers, below. Check out the box set’s annotated tracklist and additional information at Petty’s website.