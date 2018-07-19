New Music \
The Prodigy Announce New Album No Tourists, Release “Need Some1″
The Prodigy are returning with their first new album since 2015’s The Day Is My Enemy. Entitled No Tourists, it’s due out November 2 on BMG. The album, which is the controversial British electronica band’s seventh studio effort, is written, produced and mixed by The Prodigy founder, keyboardist, and songwriter Liam Hewlett, and (according to a pre-order listing for the album) was recorded over the course of the last year. Of the album, the band wrote in a press statement: “To us, No Tourists is ultimately about escapism and the want and need to be derailed. Don’t be a tourist—there is always more danger and excitement to be found if you stray from the set path.”
The band has released the first single from the record: a typically maxed-out dance track called “Need Some1.” It comes complete with a motion-sickness-inducing video (no surprise from this band), directed by Paco Raterta. Shot in Manila, it’s full of heavy drinking, violence, and general depravity, culminating in a live show with a vicious mosh pit. Watch and listen below, and preorder the album at The Prodigy’s website.