The Prodigy are returning with their first new album since 2015’s The Day Is My Enemy. Entitled No Tourists, it’s due out November 2 on BMG. The album, which is the controversial British electronica band’s seventh studio effort, is written, produced and mixed by The Prodigy founder, keyboardist, and songwriter Liam Hewlett, and (according to a pre-order listing for the album) was recorded over the course of the last year. Of the album, the band wrote in a press statement: “To us, No Tourists is ultimately about escapism and the want and need to be derailed. Don’t be a tourist—there is always more danger and excitement to be found if you stray from the set path.”

The band has released the first single from the record: a typically maxed-out dance track called “Need Some1.” It comes complete with a motion-sickness-inducing video (no surprise from this band), directed by Paco Raterta. Shot in Manila, it’s full of heavy drinking, violence, and general depravity, culminating in a live show with a vicious mosh pit. Watch and listen below, and preorder the album at The Prodigy’s website.