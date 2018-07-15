News \
Watch The Killers Discuss Their Vegas Beginnings on CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning have continued their ventures into the rockumentary world with a new video feature on The Killers. CBS correspondent Kristine Johnson dropped by frontman Brandon Flowers, along with his wife and their three kids in Flowers’ hometown of Las Vegas. Flowers discusses his Mormon faith with Johnson, and the band later shows her around the Vegas strip, talking about their early day jobs in the city’s often-forgotten service industry. Check it out below in full.