The Internet released their album Hive Mind on Friday, and the last single they released before the album dropped was the grooving highlight “La Di Da.” The track now a video to match, which trades the 70s-indebted flash of the “Roll (Burbank Funk)” clip for something more candid and modern. Footage of the band on tour is interspersed with Syd lip-synching the song on the back of a truck. “La Di Da” later returns to the dark backgrounds and neon lights of the earlier video, closing out with Syd singing another song from the record (“Wanna Be”) directly to the camera.

It’s a wonderful video, and feels as close as possible to get to actually hanging out with the band. Join in on the positive vibes below.