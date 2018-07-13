New Music \
The Internet – “La Di Da”
The Internet have been releasing songs from their upcoming Hive Mind (out next week) for months, starting with the uptempo “Roll (Burbank Funk)” in April and continuing with the sultrier “Come Over” in early June, and today they’ve unveiled new single “La Di Da.” Striking a balance between “Roll” and “Come Over” in both tone and tempo, the song features Syd effortlessly riding a Latin-inflected groove, namedropping Sade’s “Smooth Operator,” and referencing Lil Wayne’s “real Gs move in silence like lasagna” (her version: “I move like the silent G in designer”). The chorus features a vocal appearance from group member/producer Steve Lacy, whose laid-back delivery is perfect for this song. Listen to “La Di Da” below.