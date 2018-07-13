The Coup – “OYAHYTT” (ft. Lakeith Stanfield)

The Coup’s Boots Riley recently premiered his first film Sorry to Bother You and now the rapper has released the first single from the soundtrack on streaming platforms. Titled “OYAHYTT,” the Coup-credited track features Lakeith Stanfield, the protagonist in the film, who here delivers a guest verse. Earlier this year, The Coup’s Pam the Funkstress passed away at the age of 51. The group’s most recent album Sorry to Bother You dropped in 2012. Hear “OYAHYTT” below.