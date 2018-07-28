The Beta Band Announce Three EPs 20th Anniversary Reissue

Scottish “folktronica” favorites The Beta Band have announced a new 20th anniversary reissue of their early Three EPs compilation. Featuring new remastered versions of their first three releases—1997’s Champion Versions, 1998’s The Patty Patty Sound, and 1998’s Los Amigos del Beta Bandidos—the new reissue arrives September 14 and marks the beginning of a larger reissue campaign of the band’s discography.

Next year, their Best of the Beta Band compilation will also be reissued, as well as their albums Hot Shots II, Heroes To Zeroes and their self-titled debut album. The reissue of their self-titled LP arrives September 14, with Hot Shots II coming November 16 and Heroes To Zeroes this December 14. A new exhibition titled “Zeroes To Heroes: The Beta Band Archive” is coming to the Bomb Factory in London this September.