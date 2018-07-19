The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”

The 1975 have released a new single called “Love It If We Made It.” The lyrics, which were teased in a packet sent out to fans and the press, mention the late emo-rapper Lil Peep, quote President Trump, and conclude that “modernity has failed us/and I’d love it if we made it.” This treatise is all set to a heavy drum beat, with a much bigger scope than the deliberately tinny first single “Give Yourself a Try,” as Matty Healy howls his worldview.

In an interview with Beats1’s Zane Lowe, Healy spoke about the song. “It’s an interesting one because there’s not a lot of context – and a lot of the things that I say in that are kind of direct quotes of people or they’re headlines that I’ve read… [the chorus] is met hopefully, with a genuine positivity.”

Listen to the song and interview below.