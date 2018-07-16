T.I. Charged With 3 Misdemeanors Following Confrontation With Guard at His Gated Community

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, T.I. has been hit with misdemeanor charges of simple assault, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct. These charges, which were filed against him on Friday in Henry County State Court, result from an incident two months ago at the Eagles Landing Country Club, a gated community where the rapper lives. The court filing claims that the rapper “was in an intoxicated condition in a public place, which condition made manifest by his boisterous conduct, profane language, an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person, and by his own admission of alcohol consumption.”



The rapper’s attorney Steve Sadow released a statement to the AJC calling the charges “baseless, ill-founded and unjustified.”

“T.I. never threatened or acted in a violent manner towards Euwan James, the security guard,” Sadow said. “Indeed, we understand the security guard was fired for the way he handled the situation with T.I. We had sincerely hoped that the Henry County Solicitor had better, more important, things to do to serve the Henry County community than prosecute an African American over a verbal dispute during an encounter with a security guard who was asleep at his post and was unwilling to provide his name to T.I. so T.I. could report the guard’s misconduct to his employer.”

You can watch T.I. ask police why he was arrested in a leaked jailhouse video here.