Sufjan Stevens Composes Orchestral Score for New Ballet

Sufjan Stevens has scored a new ballet for a past collaborator: New-York-based choreographer and designer Justin Peck. “New Peck 1″ will premiere at the New York City Ballet in January 2019 and feature a full orchestral score by Stevens. Peck is also mounting another show in the three-part series featuring a score from Dan Deacon. Stevens composed original music for two other Peck ballets: last year’s The Decalogue and 2014’s Everything Must Go. In 2012, arranger Michael Atkinson also orchestrated selections from Stevens’ 2001 heavily electronic album Enjoy Your Rabbit for Peck’s ballet Year of the Rabbit. All productions were mounted by the NYCB.

In other recent Sufjan news, the singer-songwriter and composer was inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and performed during the Oscars this year, thanks to the original songs he contributed to the score of last year’s acclaimed Luca Guadagnino film Call Me By Your Name.