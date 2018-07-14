Suede – “Don’t Be Afraid If Nobody Loves You”

Suede’s new album The Blue Hour arrives this September 21 and in the buildup to the release, the seminal Britpop pioneers have shared another new song, this one called “Don’t Be Afraid If Nobody Loves You.” Like their lead single “The Invisibles,” the song has a moody, dark tone, as frontman Brett Anderson shouts through straining voice: “Don’t be afraid if nobody loves you / Don’t be afraid cause no one loves me.” Suede’s new album The Blue Hour drops September 21 via Rhino. Stream “Don’t Be Afraid If Nobody Loves You” below.