Walter Becker, one of the masterminds behind the legendary Steely Dan unit, passed away in September after a long struggle with esophageal cancer. Becker, a New York City native, is now getting a street in his home neighborhood of Forest Hills, Queens named after him. Late last month, the New York City Council approved the construction of a sign designating “Walter Becker Way” at the corner of 112th Street and 72nd Drive in Becker’s home borough. Now, it’s been announced that New York classic rock station Q104.3 will host a ceremony celebrating the unveiling on October 28.

Meanwhile, the other half of Steely Dan, Donald Fagen, remains embroiled in a legal battle of sorts with Becker’s estate for the rights and royalties associated with the band name. Fagen continues to tour the country under the Steely Dan name.