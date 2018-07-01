Stream Spencer Radcliffe and Everyone Else’s New If I Knew How EP

Spencer Radcliffe recorded last year’s terrific Enjoy The Great Outdoors with a new backing band and with the release of the album, the songwriter took down the huge back catalog of early demos and recordings living online. Now a handful of those early sketches have returned in the form of a 6-track EP called If I Knew How.

Joined again by “Everyone Else” and recorded immediately after Enjoy The Great Outdoors, the songs update Radcliffe’s early ideas with the lush sounds that could only come from a six-member ensemble. Songs like “Pasture”—included on his 2014 album Keeper—arrive with new strings arrangement, while “Brown Horse” is joined by warm organ and Rhodes tones. Listen below.