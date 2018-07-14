Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Tour Includes Video Introductions By Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath

The Smashing Pumpkins kicked off their much-anticipated the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour this week in Arizona after years of drama. Along with Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin returning to the stage comes another ’90s hitmaker, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath.

McGrath filmed several backing videos played throughout the show, introducing James Iha before “Blew Away,” as well as the Pumpkins’ hit “1979.” It seems like an odd pairing for the band, but if Corgan’s recent behavior is any indication, maybe it’s best to expect the unexpected on this stretch of shows. Watch footage of McGrath’s video contributions below.