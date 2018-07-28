Sky Ferreira says that she’s locked out of her SoundCloud account, claiming she was “forced” to hand over login details to her record label. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Ferreira writes that she “had no choice to hand over my account information” and that the label “gave [her] the wrong information & changed it so [she] can no longer access it.”

“I earned the hundreds of thousands of people that follow the account without my label & have never had help/paid for anything on social media or whatever,” she writes. “I think of SoundCloud as the website that allows musicians to have freedom. Please help.”

This isn’t the first time the songwriter has voiced her frustration with the music industry. She’s also expressed difficulties in working with Polydor and EMI, citing label troubles as the reason for the delay of her upcoming album Masochism. In December, she announced plans to release a “heavily visual” new project by the end of 2018. Read her SoundCloud remarks in full below.